Murad gives green signal to Sethi to bring international cricket to Karachi

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave green signal to Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Aziz Sethi to hold international cricket matches in Karachi just after PSL final to be played here on March 25.

The Chairman PCB Sethi called on Sindh chief minister here at the CM House here on Tuesday and thanked him for his unflinching support for holding PSL final in Karachi. “I am really thankful to you for the support you have given to PCB to hold PSL final in Karachi,” he told the chief minister and added. “Your team, police and Rangers and civil administration, is always ready to meet our requirements and share each and every plan with us and also follow the PCB requirements and SOP,” he said.

He said that if the chief minister gave him green signal he would hold international cricket matches just after PSL final in Karachi. On this the chief minister said that he would love to bring international cricket back to Karachi.

“Karachi is a vibrant city of peaceful people and it was their support that the peace has been restored here,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that he was working hard to restore sports, national and international, literary and music programs, art and craft in this city of lights.