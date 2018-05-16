Murad gives away 145 cash prize among position holder students

Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that around Rs3 billion is being spent on the enrolment, registration and examination fees and cash prize distribution among the position holders of all the educational boards operating across the Sindh province.

He was speaking at a Cash Prize Distribution Ceremony among the position holders of all the educational boards at the Banquet Hall of the CM House here on Tuesday. The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Additional Chief Secretary (U&B) Mohammad Hussain Syed, Secretary Collages Pervez Seehar, Chairman of all the educational boards, educationists and parents of the position holders

He distributed cash prizes of Rs927 million among 145 position holders and 36,157 A-1 graders of all the groups of matriculations and intermediate examinations of all the educational boards.

There are eight educational boards, including Technical Board and Shaheed Benazirabad board which is scheduled to start functioning from the next year. Some 550,000 students are receiving education in higher secondary classes (HSC) while 750,000 are studying in secondary classes (SSC). A number of students who have obtained A-1 grades in all the boards come to 36,157.

He gave a Rs300,000 cash prize to first position holder, Rs200,000 to Second position holder, Rs100,000 to third position holder and Rs25,000 to each A-1 grader.

The BISE Mirpurkhas bagged 21 position holders cash prizes, BISE Sukkur got 39, Larkana 28, Hyderabad 24, BSE Karachi nine and BIE Karachi 24 cash prizes.

Murad said that when he had taken over as a chief minister he had decided to waive of registration, enrolment and examination fee and also decided to give cash prizes to the position holders. “The overall enrolment, examination and registration fees cost over Rs1.76 billion to the government while he has released Rs927 million cash prizes,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that he was so much happy to see a large number of position holders and A-1 graders sitting under the roof of the CM House.

“You are future of our nation and I am sure one day you would achieve excellence in different fields,” he said.

He congratulated the students, their teachers and parents for receiving cash awards.

“I am sure you keep it up and would also achieve highest prizes in your further educational activities,” he told the students.

He said that he was working hard to improve the educational standard in the province. “One day our students, particularly of public sector educational institutes, would compete on the international level,” he said, adding, to achieve this excellence the teachers, the parents, the boards and the civil society have to join their hands to eradicate copy culture.

Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the position holders and urged the A-1 graders to work hard to achieve a position in their next examination. Additional Chief Secretary U&B Mohammad Hussain Syed organized the program and also congratulated the students and parents for their achievement.The chief minister just after distribution of cash prizes among the position holders took selfies with the prize recipients.