Murad for revision of criteria of NFC award

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday called for revisiting the criteria of the National Finance Commission award. Chairing a preparatory meeting for the forthcoming NFC meeting, to be held in Islamabad on February 6, Shah said that the weightage given to provinces’ population should be reduced while the quantum of revenue generation should be given a higher priority while determining the award.

The chief minister made the remark while preparing Sindh’s case in consultation with a team comprising members of the Sindh Revenue Board and other finance, planning and development experts.

Murad complained that though wholesale and retail sales are ‘services’, the Federal Board of Revenue collects ‘sales’ tax on them which leads to these taxes being grossly under-covered. According to Murad, the SRB can do a better job collecting these taxes due to its close proximity to the tax base.

Shah further said that collection of sales tax on goods should be assigned to the SRB to make the exercise more efficient. “SRB can collect that tax on behalf of the FBR and retain a service charge,” the chief minister suggested.

“Similarly, the federal government collects Capital Gains Tax on immovable property. The CGT is levied on the basis of the Income Tax Ordinance. In the spirit of the 18th Amendment, this tax should be devolved to the provinces,” he added.

Talking about Gas Infrastructure Development Cess, the chief minister said that GIDC also needs to be transferred to the provinces as it is a provincial matter.

