Murad expresses satisfaction over performance of public-private partnership hospitals

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciated the performance of the hospitals running under public-private partnership and said these hospitals are giving good results.

He expressed these views at a meeting with the health department’s officials at the Chief Minister House here on Friday. The meeting reviewed the the performance of the health department, transfers/postins of doctors, performance of hospitals running under the Public-Private partnership, ADP schemes, hospitals’ funds and repair and maintenance.

Minister for Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Minister Health Dr. Sikandar Ali Mandhro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister was apprised that the new building of the district headquarters hospital Badin has been built and it has been handed over to the Indus hospital.

A total Rs. 250.4 million were released for the hospital, while the furniture and equipment cost Rs. 149.8 million.