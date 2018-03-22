Murad establishes Thar Foundation for area

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in order to develop coal-rich Tharparkar district has approved the creation of Thar Foundation with the objective to develop social sectors such as education, health, water supply and such other interventions. He has taken the decision while presiding over a meeting to review Thar coal projects here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Education Iqbal Durrani, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif, SECMC Chief Shamsuddin Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Khan and others. He said that mining and power projects, the landscape of Thar has dramatically transformed from one of the most impoverished areas of Pakistan, Thar has now become a landmark of economic development and prosperity.

He said that the Thar Block-II is the best option for future base-load power plants. At optimal capacity, Thar Block-II has the potential to produce electricity at less than 5c/kWh. The chief minister was told that since April 2016, Thar coal price has increased by a mere 3.58 percent compared to an increase of more than 65 percent for imported fuels. The total foreign exchange annual savings of up to $1.6 billion and $1.2 billion against LNG and imported coal respectively.

It was pointed out that the projects being developed at Thar Block-II are compliant with national and international environmental guidelines. The chief minister said that he was keen to see people of Thar reaping the fruits of huge investment the Sindh government has made along with its private partners in Thar.