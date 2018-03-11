Murad dreams Sukkur IBA one of best varsity of world

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

It is my dream to see Sukkur IBA University one of the best universities in the world, even though today it is recognized world over, said the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his presidential address on the occasion of 5th Convocation at the auditorium of Sukkur IBA University on Saturday.

Praising the untiring efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, the Syed Murad Ali Shah said, credit of transforming a two-roomed institute into a full fledge degree awarding university goes to him.

Expressing his joys, he said, I am happy that, the Sukkur IBA University have not only having working partnership with the institutes throughout Pakistan, but having collaborations with international institutes like Johson County Community College, USA, Wuhan University China and others. The CM said, it is my third visit to Sukkur IBA University and every time I visit, I find more development coming up. Referring to the National Talent Hunt Programme, he said, through this programme students hailing from rural areas are getting benefit of the quality education on poverty cum merit basis.

In short Sukkur IBA Universities is bringing positive changes in the lives of the students coming from humble background, he said. Addressing the degree recipients the CM wishing them best of luck, said, I am hopeful that, these diamonds of Sukkur IBA University will shine in the world. Assuring continuous support by the Sindh government, Syed Murad Ali Shah referred to the establishment of NICVD in Sukkur, just fifteen days ago and said, people of the Upper Sindh don’t have to travel to Karachi, rather they can get free treatment along with primary angioplasty at Sukkur.

The Sindh Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar in his speech as a guest of honor said, Sukkur IBA University is doing great job in the socio-economic development of the country. Lauding the efforts of the Vice Chancellor in the field of education, he said, I pray for the prosperity of Sukkur IBA University and its students.

Earlier in his welcome address the Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, MNA Nauman Islam Shaikh and other honorable guests, said, it’s an encouraging moment for us to have such honorable guests among us. With the grace of Allah Almighty Sukkur IBA University got degree awarding charter in 2006 and in 2017 it became full fledge university.

It is our mission to serve the community through imparting quality education and knowledge to our graduates by focusing on their analytical thinking. Sukkur IBA University is unique in terms of catering to the need of quality education of the rural population, he went on saying, majority of the students coming from rural areas get poor schooling and thus it is difficult for them to compete. Therefore we have started national talent hunt program, through which we select 75 students from each province on poverty cum merit basis, who further undergo six months foundation semester. During these six months, the students not only get free books and other facilities, but also they are paid Rs4000 per month as stipend as well.

To overcome the problem of poor schooling we have two programs, one is short term through national talent hunt program and the other is long term, which consists of community colleges, he said. OGDCL is sponsoring these programs, which is beneficial for the students all across Pakistan.