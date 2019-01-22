Murad discusses educational reforms with experts

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas who is in London along with a delegation to attend World Education Forum 2019, called on various international educationist, representatives of NGOs and IT experts who introduced innovation in educational sector through IT.

Pakistani delegation is led by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood accompanied by all the provincial education ministers.

Modern reforms introduced by PTI government in education sector were discussed during a meeting between Pakistani delegation and British Minister for State for International Development Alistair Burt. Murad Raas discussed in detail about “The New Deal for Punjab” under education reforms program launched by the Punjab Government.

He said that the objective of this program is to transform the schools education in accordance with the international standards. This program will result in creating awareness among the students for following such models in Pakistan.

Provincial Minister Murad Raas also visited different stalls of World Education Forum 2019 to collect information about the education reforms and technologies being introduced by various organizations. Moreover, Murad Raas also called on Cambridge University’s Faculty of Education. It is worth mentioning that Education World Forum is being held with the collaboration of different British institutions.

Share on: WhatsApp