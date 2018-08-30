Murad directs Health Department to complete upgradation of 13 hospitals

Zafar Ahmed khan

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed health department to complete upgradation of 13 taluka hospitals to district headquarter hospitals (DHQs) by December 2018 and allowed hard area allowance to doctors for serving in remote areas.

The Chief Minister said that he had achieved some positive results of the health emergency he had declared in his last tenure. “We have to continue our efforts in a more energetic and effective way for improving health services, capacity building of doctors and improving medical education system,” he said.

He ordered while presiding over a health department meeting to review its progress and issues, here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Chief Secretary Major (rtd) Azam Suleman, P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Health Secretary Dr Usman Chachar, Secretary Finance Noor Alam and other officers.

Secretary Health Dr Usman Chachar, briefing the chief minister, said that there was a sanctioned strength of 67,876 doctors and paramedics in health department against which 62,569 were working. The vacant positions include 2,929 doctors of general cadres, 492 doctors of specialist cadre, 129 dentists, 10 pharmacists, 9 drug administration staff, 210 nurses, 1214 paramedics and 1295 LHWs. The chief minister directed the health department to fill the vacant positions so that under construction health facilities could be made functional.

The chief minister was told that under special initiatives of the chief minister, 17 talukas headquarter hospitals are being upgraded to district headquarter hospital levels. They are in Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Badin, Shikarpur, Mithi, Thatta, Dadu, Naushehro Feroze, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Mirpur Mathelo, Matiari, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Umerkot and Kashmore. At this, the chief minister directed secretary health to complete their construction work and get their SNEs approved by December 2018. “I want to functionalize them at any cost,” he said.

It was pointed out that there were 206 primary health facilities in Sindh which include 138 RHC, 810 BHUs, 883 dispensaries, 89 MCHC, two homeopathic dispensaries, eight urban health centers, 44 unani shifa khana, and 42 maternity homes. The chief minister was told that out of 2016 health facilities, 1,032 were being run by PPHI, 821 by health department and 163 by PPP mode.

The meeting was told that out of 109 secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, 95 are being run by health department and 14 by PPP mode. In medical education, the Sindh government has 75 universities, colleges, institutes and schools. They include five universities, eight colleges, four dental colleges, 21 nursing schools, five public health schools, 16 community midwifery schools, two nursing colleges, four paramedical institutes, one physiotherapy school, two health technician schools and seven institutes like NICVD.

