Murad directs forest dept to develop two 10,000 acres forest blocks

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the forest department to develop two separate blocks of forests each spread over an area of 10,000 acres near Karachi and Hyderabad so as to control environmental pollution and improve overall environmental condition in both the two major cities of the province.

The Chief Minister issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Forest Department here at the CM House on Friday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Forest & Wildlife Asif Hyder Shah, Chief Conservators and other concerned officers.

Murad Ali Shah said that huge lands of forest department are lying barren near Karachi and Hyderabad. “These both cities are facing environmental pollution, therefore two separate blocks of forest may be developed near them,” he said and added each block must be spread over an area of 10,000 acres and they should be watered through drip irrigation system.

Giving presentation to the Chief Minister, Secretary Forest Asif Hyder Shah said that the total forest land in the province of Sindh is 3.3 million which come to 10 percent of Sindh’s surface area. The forests include mangroves or coastal forests, barrage area agricultural sustainability through trees/forestry, Riverine forests and Irrigation Plantation (IP) and Range Lands – desert-trees as tools for drought management.

He showed a base map of 140,914 square kilometers forests which include Irrigation Plantation over an area of 202,622 acres, Riverine Forests over 595,511 acres, Range Lands over 1,129,000 acres and mangroves of 1,500,000 acres.

Talking about the achievements of forest department, Asif Shah said that mangroves have been planted over area of 175,000 acres during the last five years. “We broke the Guinness world Record of planting trees in one day in 2009 and again set a new record by planting 847275 in 2013. On this the chief minister gave him new target of planting one million mangroves in March. “I would personally launch the drive on March 23,” the chief minister said.

Giving details of major achievements of the forest department during 2017-18, the Secretary Forest said that 21,000 acres or 8.92 million mangrove plants were planted in six month, another 21,000 acres would be planted in June 2018 and in order protect the newly plants a community watch and ward system has been developed.—INP