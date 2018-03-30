Murad directs foolproof security for Pak-WI T20I series

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the authorities to ensure foolproof security for the three-match Twenty20 International series with West Indies from April 1 to 3 at Karachi’s National Stadium. Shah was heading a meeting to review the security arrangements being made for the series.

The chief minister said that arrangements for the Pakistan Super League (PSL 3) event were excellent but added that “this time we have to improve them further so that spectators don’t have to stand in long queues.”

Shah, on the recommendation of DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, appointed different in-charges for various tasks.

The DIG South, DIG traffic and deputy commissioner East will appointed to manage hotel security, routes and the parking arrangements, respectively.

Shah directed that forthcoming matriculation exams may not be affected. Therefore, necessary arrangements must be made to facilitate the students to reach their examination centers.

The CM was told that the match would start at 7:30 pm and that the closing ceremony would take place at 8 pm. It was decided to urge Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to enhance food and water arrangements at the venue.

The chief minister congratulated all participants of the meeting and other institutions concerned for making the PSL event a success.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah, IG police AD Khawaja, principal secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Home Secretary Kazi Shahid Parvez, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher and other officials.