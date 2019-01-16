Murad directs action against non-custom paid, fake number plates vehicles

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the police to take strict action against non-custom paid and fake number plates vehicles across the province.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting to review overall law and order situation in the province held in Karachi on Wednesday.

Murad Ali Shah directed the police for taking immediate steps to prevent the educational institutions from drug suppliers.

The Chief Minister further directed the concerned departments to chalk out foolproof security arrangements for fourth edition of Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-2019.

