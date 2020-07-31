Murad demands Sindh govt to unveil assets of special assistants

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed has demanded leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party to unveil report of assets of special assistants working for Sindh government. In an interview, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership had set precedent and public report regarding assets of special assistants and advisor to prime minister.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, never bothered to formulate a commission on sugar crisis during their era of running affairs of state. Appreciating PTI leadership, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made unprecedented work and disclosed the report about sugar mafia before nation. He said that PTI government came into power after heavy mandate of people of Pakistan.