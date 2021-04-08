Murad demands new census across Pakistan

Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that a new census should be conducted across the country as all four provinces have reservations regarding the previous census in 2017.

He was talking to media in Karachi on an array of issues. He said that the entire system of tax collection is under the federal government.

“What has the federal government ever given to the provinces”, he asked, adding that if the federal government cannot collect revenue, the responsibility should be handed over to provinces.

Talking about the situation of Coronavirus, Murad Ali Shah said that some areas are badly affected by the global pandemic.

With this in mind, inter-city transport should be shut down immediately, but the federal government has not yet made a decision on this critical issue, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Sindh government had also raised the issue of water in the Council of Common Interests meeting, adding that the Prime Minister had assured that the matter would be discussed at the next CCI meeting.