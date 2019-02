Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of Razia Sultana, grandmother of Faisal Zahid Malik and Gauhar Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer respectively.

Offering his condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for her family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

