Murad claims foolproof security arrangements for Shahbaz shrine

Sehwan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has claimed that the provincial government has made foolproof security arrangement for shrine of Hazrat Usman Marvandi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in order to avert any eventuality which experienced by the devotees last year.

The Chief Minister claimed this while talking to media persons here on Friday after attending the first death anniversary of those devotees who lost their lives as a result of suicidal blast at Dargah Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar a year back.

He informed that all those including the master mind of the suicidal attack on Dargah Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar have been arrested and taken to task by the government while the security arrangements at shrine has been beefed up in order to avert such kind of incident in future. He said that the repair and renovation work of shrine has been completed and efforts have been made to provide maximum facilities to visiting devotees.

Besides, he informed that adequate security had also been ensured in other shrines of the Saints as well as educational institutions to protect the people from terrorist acts. Sindh is the land of Sufis who always preached the messages of love, peace, affection and brotherhood and the provincial government is making all out efforts to maintain peace and tranquility and ensure healthy atmosphere in the province, he added. Responding to a question, the Chief Minister refuted the allegations that Pakistan Peoples Party has been involved in horse trading for Senate elections. He said that casting of votes will be conducted through secret balloting therefore the members should be allowed to exercise their right of franchise according to their own will.

The Chief Minister also visited Manchar Lake and informed that the government has prepared a comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of the lake.—APP