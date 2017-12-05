Murad celebrates Sindhi Culture Day with disabled persons

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah celebrated Sindhi Culture Day with what he terms as differently-abled persons at the CM House on Sunday.

A simple but attractive and different reception was organised at the CM House in which a large number differently-abled persons participated.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the differently- abled persons said “Sunday is the day of Sindhi Culture and simultaneously international day for disabled are being celebrated all over the world”.

He added: “I decided to celebrate Culture Day with you [differently-abled] at the CM House because you are very special to me and I am trying to provide you job opportunities and solve your problems on priority basis.”

The chief minister wore them Sindhi topi and ajrak and also presented them sweets and juices. The differently-abled persons presented flowers to the chief minister as a token of respect and love.

The chief minister said that the people clad in cultural dresses are dancing and singing in jubilance on the roads at press clubs while you are celebrating the Cultural Day at the CM House. “I quite happy to see you with me here at the CM House,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that through national press he has invited application from differently-abled persons to provide them job opportunities. “ I would advise all of you to apply and avail the opportunity,” he said and vowed to solve their problems on urgent basis.

The differently-abled persons raised slogans of jeay Bhutto, jeay Murad Ali Shah on the occasion.