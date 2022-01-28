Murad calls on MQM-P, proposes talks on Sindh LG Act

PPP, MQM-P pledge not to give ethnic colour to events; Imran warns of action against officials after clashes

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Syed Aminul Haque agreed on Thursday to not give events that unfolded a day ago an ethnic colour.

An MQM-P worker died while scores were injured and taken into custody by the Sindh police after the latter used batons and tear gas to disperse the party’s protestors against the recently passed amendments to the Sindh Local Government Act of 2013. During a telephonic conversation, initiated by the Sindh CM, both leaders condemned bringing in the question of ethnicity into the incident. They further aimed to resolve any political differences through dialogue and political means.

Murad Ali Shah expressed deep regret over the incident, adding that such incidents “should not happen under any circumstances”. The lawmakers agreed to getting a postmortem examination done if someone had died as a cause of the police violence. Murad said an autopsy would reveal the cause of death.

He further stated that he would inquire into the incident and take action against anyone involved. Haque also expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government over the Tando Allahyar incident.

The two leaders agreed on not creating a similar situation in the future. The Sindh chief minister said he will have the incident investigated and hold all officials responsible.

Murad further directed the home secretary to constitute a committee under him to inquire into the incident and fix responsibility so that necessary action could be taken.

The provincial chief executive proposed further dialogue on the new Sindh local body law, to which the MQM-P minister replied that he would get back after having consulted with his party.