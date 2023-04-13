Murad booked in 8 cases, IHC told

Ex-federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Murad Saeed has been booked in eight cases, the police report submitted in Islamabad High Court revealed on Thursday. Murad Saeed approached Islamabad High Court for details of cases registered against him. The federation, IG Islamabad, DG FIA were made respondents in the plea.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case in which the Federal Investigation Agency said Murad is not wanted by them in any case, however, Islamabad police submitted details of eight cases registered against him in the federal capital. During Thursday’s hearing Sher Azal Marwat, PTI leader’s counsel said the government has revoked the security of his client and added he has severe security threats by extremists in Swat. The Islamabad High Court Justice remarked how can we order the provision of security to Murad from Islamabad in Swat.