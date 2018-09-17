Murad axes ADP by Rs24b

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday presented recommendations for budget of current fiscal year (CFY) following the provincial cabinet’s approval.

Presenting budget recommendations for the next nine months in the Sindh Assembly, Shah announced a cut in the development budget.

“The caretaker government had presented budget for three months,” the chief minister said.

“We have curtailed the provincial development budget,” he said. “An earlier allocation of Rs598.9 billion for new schemes has been cut down to Rs26 billion.”

The Sindh CM added, “The development budget has been reduced due to financial issues.” “In the previous year, taxes of more than Rs598.9 billion were accumulated by the Sindh government as was sales tax of Rs100 billion,” he added.

Shah continued, “958 schemes initiated as part of annual development programme will be completed this year.”

“Rs102.48 billion have been allocated for the Sindh Home Department and Rs2 billion for department’s development programmes.”

The Sindh chief minister further assured, “We are taking measures for the improvement in the quality of life of common people.

