Murad awards Time Scale to 28,971 officials of Irri Deptt

Staff Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accepting the old demand of lower grade employees of Irrigation Department appointed against non-promotional posts have granted them Time Scale and service structure.

The irrigation department on the instructions of Sindh chief minister had moved a summary of 28,971 employees who were appointed from grade B-1 to grade B-13 against non-promotional posts and had no service structure for promotion in upper grade.

The chief minister not only granted them time scale but also approved their service structure for onward promotions. This approval would provide monitory and career benefit to 28,971 employees of the Irrigation Department.

Under the scheme, the employees of grade B-1 who have completed five years of service would move to grade B-2, of 10-year service to grade -3, 15 years of service to grade B-4 and 20 years of service to grade 5. In this way, the employee of grade B-2 to grade B-14 would be moving in upper grade as per their pay scale and length of service.

This decision of the chief minister has given benefit to 28971 employees and their financial implication would come to Rs516.3 million.

The chief minister congratulating the irrigation employees who have taken benefit from his historic decision hoped that they would be working with new spirit for the betterment of their department and their career.