Murad assures Ulema to make strict security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the security arrangements for Eid Milab-u-Nabi have been made in consultation with Ulema who have always strengthened the hands of government in promoting inter-faith and sectarian harmony in the province.

The Sindh chief minister was presiding over a meeting of religious scholars of different school of thought here at New Sindh Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Nasir Hussian Shah, Saeed Ghani, Faraz Dero, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Kaleem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani and Secretary Zakat & Religious affairs Dr Nawaz Shaikh and others.

The ulemas who attended the meeting include haji Haneef Tayab, Maulana Jameel Ahmed Naeemi, Maulana Akbar Dars, Allama Abbas Kumeli, Allama Shabir Hassan, Allama Razi Hassani Naqshabandi and various others.

The chief minister said that the administration and the police have already held a number of meetings with Ulema to develop code of conduct and work out security plan with mutual understanding. “All of you have agreed to the security and I would request you to direct your volunteers to cooperate with police for maintenance of the law and order and implementation of code of conduct,” he said.

He said that there were two old routes of Eid Milatnabi jaloos, the one starting from tower and terminating at Aram Bagh and the other one from Memon masjid to Numaish. “The administration has received more applications for processions and the administration has been directed to entertain them on merit,” he said.

The ulemas told the chief minister that there were some issues of repair of roads, drainage system and street lights. On this the chief minister said that he has already issued directives to Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani for repair of roads, provision of water and repair of drainage system particularly in the areas from where jaloos would pass on. “I have also directed KE to ensure smooth power supply on 12 Rabiul Awal,” he said.

The ulemas appreciated the efforts of the government in promoting inter-faith harmony in the province.

