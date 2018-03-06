Murad assures differently-abled persons of jobs in April

KARACHI :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the differently-abled (Diabled) persons of providing them with government jobs in April for which he has issued necessary directives tothe Sindh Chief Secretary to expedite the process. He said this while holding a meeting with the representatives ofdifferently-abled persons on Tuesday here at the Chief Minister House, said a press release. He said that there was a two per cent quota for disabled personsin the government jobs which he had enhanced to five per cent. Since the overall recruitment process was taking time, thereforea separate process for differently-abled persons was started and now

Orignally published by APP