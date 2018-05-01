Murad assigns Child Foundation to assess health facilities

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is trying to improve child health services,

particularly in Tharparkar and other far flung areas.

This he said while holding a meeting with a delegation of Child Foundation here at the CM House, said a statement on Monday.

The CM Sindh said that he has a clear plan to provide best health services for children at every teaching hospital, district headquarter hospital, taluka headquarter hospital and basic health units. This was motive of working in partnership with Child Foun-dation.

The CM Sindh was told that the special space or wards given to the Child Foundation at different district hospitals and teaching hospitals would be launched very soon.

The child ward to be operated by Child Founda-tion at Shaheed Benazirabad would be opened on May 18, June 18, at Jamshoro on December 18, Sukkur.

He said that he was worried about the children of Thar where children still needs special attention.

He directed the Child Foundation to send their professional team to Mithi Civil Hospital to inspect their entire facility and give him a report within a week of the gaps and missing fa-cilities there so that they could be addressed at the earliest.

“We have equipped the Civil hospital Mithi with all the latest facilities and equipments but still there are child mortality reports which are quite disturbing for me,”he said.

“I want you to survey the facilities and the state of their operation at Mithi hospital and then give me report to upgrade it in partnership with Child Foundation,”he said.

Murad Ali Shah also said that the pharmacy of the teaching hospitals and DHQ and THQ also need to be im-proved properly.

“I want to computrise the record of all the gov-ernment hospitals and health facilities so that proper check could be established,”he said.

The CM Sindh said that the medicines are prop-erly given to patients at all the government facilities all over Sindh but overall health services are comparatively better in those government hospitals

where private sector is working in partnership with the government.

Murad Shah said that he has given special atten-tion to National Institute of Child Health and its services, equip-ments are being improved and its satellites would be established all over Sindh.—APP

