Murad asks IGP to form tripartite body to check cross-border movement of terrorists

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided further intensify checking on Sindh-Balochistan border and director Inspector General of Sindh to hold tripartite meeting of three Inspector Generals of Police, Sindh-Balochistan and Punjab so that close coordination could be developed in the interest of law order.

The meeting was held Wednesday at the CM House and was attended by CM Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh, Adl IG CTD Dr Waliullah Dal, DIGs of Karachi and the DIGs of other divisions participated in the meeting through video conferences.

AT the start of the meeting the chief minister took up two incidents, killing of a KDA employee at PECHS and firing by policemen in which a couple, husband and wife, sustained bullet injuries in Korangi area. The chief minister said that these incidents should not happen. How policemen open fire in the market areas where couple sustained injuries. At this the IG police Dr Kaleem Imam said that he was personally monitoring investigation into the firing incident. The meeting agreed that in-service training pertaining to police operation in the city areas, snap checking methods, chasing of culprits in market and residential and behavioral guidelines would be given to policemen.

Home Secretary Kazi kabir pointed out that there were some police stations established at unauthorized buildings or places. At this the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and IG Police to sit together and identify proper places to shift the police stations there.

Similar complaints have also been received from Shaheed Banezairabad where women hostel has been taken over by the police. This should be stopped and the police should established their set up at appropriate and authorized places, Mr Shah said.

IG Police told the chief minister that during the last one week some 1700 checking have been conducted all over. During the checking more than three thousand vehicles were impound, including 2200 with fake number plates, 1500 without number plates and 1700 plying on transfer letters.

Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh suggested that a drive against number plates should be launched so that culprits could not use them. The chief minister pointed out that the Excise Minister has reported him that most of the registration number plates were ready but the owners were not collecting them. Therefore, he directed IG Police to start operation against the vehicles using fancy number plates, fake government plates and driving vehicles on open letter without getting them transferred in their names. This operation would be started all over the province.

DIG South Sahrjeel Kharal told the chief minister that he had established a Street-watch Force and they newly recruited and freshly trained policemen have been posted in the force and they keep patrolling on their bikes and mobiles vehicles provided to them. Their checking has brought street crime down in District South, he said.

