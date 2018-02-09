Murad approves underground station at Numaish for BRT system

Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the design of underpass at Numaish which would serve as a central point for passengers.

He was presiding over a meeting to discuss and approve various components of BRT Green Line Bus projects at his office here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, Minister Transport & Information Syed Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, PD Green Line Project & Principal Secretary to Governor Sualeh Farooqui, Secretary Transport Saeed Awan, Project Director Green Line Zubair Channa and consultant of the project and other concerned officers.

Briefing the chief minister, Sauleh Farooqui said that the design had full Mezzanine Floor under Numaish to develop retail Area. Since Numaish is going to be a central place for BRT Passengers this retail area was envisaged to contribute significantly to BRT self-sustenance through non-fare revenue.

Murad said the retail area or shopping area could be developed under Public Private Partnership mode after launching of the project. “This time completion of project and starting of buses are most important for which people of Karachi are waiting,” he said and approved underground station at Numaish.

The chief minister directed Sualeh Farooqui to invite tenders on February 15, so that work could be awarded well in time. “I am interested to start the project in April, therefore things should be moved accordingly,” he said. He directed the PD Green Line to notify the date of completion of BRT Green Line infrastructure so that Sindh Mass Transit & Transport Authority (SMTA) could issue the notice of readiness accordingly.

The Transport Minister, Syed Nasir Shah told the meeting that he has started preparation for procurement of buses for Green Line and Orange Line projects.

Another issue the Director Green Line Project, Zubair Channa raised was the establishment of Bus Depot at Surjani Town. The chief minister directed Secretary Law Iftikhar Shahlwani to make necessary amendment in the land document so that 3.5 acres land could be developed as bus dept. “This must be done within 15 days,” he said.

The chief minister also approved the design of BRT system from Numaish to Tower. The route would be upgraded and would also be same for all the lines.