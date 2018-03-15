Murad approves Rs210m for beautification of metropolis

PSL Final match

Our Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs210 million for security and beautification of the city from March 23 to March 26 to cover Pakistan day to PSL final match.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed KMC, Karachi administration to make the city neat and clean and beautify it with illumination and greenery. “It should give a amazing and fabulous look,” he said.

He has approved Rs210 million grant-in-aid which includes Rs75 million for transport arrangements, rehabilitation and restoration of parking areas and security arrangements. These funds would be utilized by DIG South, Commissioner Karachi. The remaining amount of Rs135 million would be utilized for civic works, hiring of generators, horticulture, illumination and beautification of routes and parking areas. These funds would be utilized by KMC with the approval of Mayor Karachi.