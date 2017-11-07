Murad approves Rs100m annual grant for Pakistan Hockey Federation

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a Rs100 million recurring grant for Pakistan Hockey Federation to promote its activities in the province and vowed to reconstruct Hockey Stadium.

This, he said while talking to the delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) led by its President Brig (R) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar here at CM house on Monday, said a statement.

He said that he is keen to revive the lost glories of hockey. “I would extend you all out support whatever you need but you have to activate your clubs in province and have to start international hockey in the city,” he told PHF President.

President Hockey Federation Brigadier – Muhammad Khalid said that PHF was facing financial problems. The hockey stadium has been declared as a dangerous building.

On this the CM Sindh directed Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi to release Rs 3.5 million within three days and told the meeting that the provincial government would reconstruct the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium.

He directed the chief engineer sports who was present in the meeting to start survey of the stadium and make its PC-I for his approval.

The PHF chief said that they need a substantial annual grant so that they could continue their operation all over Sindh. On this the CM Sindh approved Rs100 million annual grant and directed secretary finance to release it within next 10 days.

He also directed secretary finance to include it in the annual budget so that every year the federation could get the budget amount.

In the meeting, it was decided that on January 10, 2018 international hockey event would be held in Karachi. The international players of Hall of fame would participate in the matches. The meeting also decided that the hockey federation would also hold national matches in Karachi and Mirpurkhas.

A similar event would also be held for intermediate students within next two months.

The CM Sindh urged them to activate hockey clubs in the province. There should be by-laws of the clubs to be governed by the federation, he said and added if the clubs are running professionally we would be able to produce world class players, he said.

The CM Sindh said that like cricket, hockey needs to be made commercial. “I’ll help you and support you, he assured the federation.

The members of the delegation who attended the meeting include Vice President Tariq Huda, Secretary General Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Sports, Chief Engineer Karachi Cantonment Board Zohaib Mujahid Bukhari and Chief Engineer Sports Department Aslam Maher.—APP