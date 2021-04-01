Murad appears before court in fake accounts case

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appeared before an accountability court here Wednesday in the fake accounts case.

Abdul Ghani Majeed, Khursheed Anwar Jamali and other suspects were also present.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the court to issue arrest warrants against those accused who did not appear before the court.

The counsels of other suspects maintained that this is first hearing and some parties may not have received notices.

Murad Ali Shah talked to media after wards and stressed that he will not resign as he has not committed any corruption. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) only creates commotion.

The CM said the coronavirus pandemic is very dangerous but the federal government has administered vaccine to people in very small number. He told that the Sindh government has fixed funds to procure vaccine.—INP