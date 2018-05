Murad alleges Imran disrupting peace in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Monday night that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted to ruin Karachi’s peace.

His statement came after workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PTI clashed at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi on Monday night.

“The party that has the legal permit will hold the rally at Hakeem Saeed Ground,” the chief minister said on Tuesday, adding that the PPP had the permit to use the ground on May 12. “We didn’t expect this situation. It’s my responsibility to maintain the peace in the city,” he said.