Murad Ali Shah unveils Rs2.24 trillion Sindh budget for FY24

KARACHI – Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday presented Rs2.244 trillions provincial budget with a development outlay of Rs410 billion.

Unveiling proposed allocations at the Sindh Assembly, Mr Shah who is also the provincial finance minister took pride in presenting the fifth budget of the incumbent government. He went on to say that it was the best possible budget considering affects of the unprecedented global recession, heavy rains and floods in the country.

He said that the government was striving for rehabilitation of heavy rains and floods affected people and facing the challenges posed by climate change.

Salary increments

Following the example of federal government, the CM proposed giving 35 per cent adhoc relief to government employees of up to BPS-16 and 30 per cent to BPS-17 and above. Similarly, he proposed 17.5 per increase in the pension of retired government officials.

He also proposed 35 percent increase in minimum wages, bringing it to Rs35750. He also announced recruiting 1500 lecturers through Sindh Public Service Commission. He said that the revenue collection target for Sindh Board of Revenue has been fixed at Rs55 billion.

Law and order situation

CM Shah said that improving law and order situation was the priority of his government. He said that Rs160b have been allocated for maintaining law and order situation. He said that Rs2.79b have earmarked for the procurement of latest weapons for the law enforcement agencies personnel. He said that Rs130 million have been allocated for the forensic science laboratory.

He said that the allocation for development has been enhanced significantly as compared to the last fiscal year. He said that development spending in Sindh would be to the tune of Rs689b after inclusion of PSDP and Public private partnership projects.

He said that Rs253.146b have been allocated for ongoing and another Rs70b for new schemes. He said that Rs34.69b have been earmarked for development schemes for education and Rs19.74 for health sector. He proposed Rs12b allocation for mega projects in Karachi, Rs90 billion for the works and services department, Rs25b for irrigation, Rs24.35b for public health engineering, Rs88.2b for investment and Rs160 billion for rehabilitation of rain and flood victims.