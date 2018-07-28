Murad Ali Shah likely to take up CM’s mantle in Sindh again

KARACHI : The recently concluded general elections have put the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in a comfortable position to form its third consecutive government in Sindh.

The PPP’s winning a third term has raised the all-important question as to who will be the party’s pick for the next chief minister of Sindh.

Several senior and influential leaders who have secured a position in the provincial assembly are in the race for the coveted post of the CM.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however, has hinted at installing Murad Ali Shah as Sindh CM again.

Apart from him, other leaders who are in contention include PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, who holds considerable sway within the party ranks, and former provincial minister Nasir Shah.

The PPP has once again emerged as the dominant force on Sindh’s political scene with winning a simple majority of 71 seats.

It swept elections in Kashmore, Sukkur Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts. However, in a major upset, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lost NA-246 seat in Lyari, a traditional stronghold of the PPP, to a PTI candidate.

The PPP leader could account for a mere 39,325 votes and stood third.

PTI’s Abdul Shakoor Shad won the seat by securing 52,750 votes, followed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate who bagged 42,345 votes.

