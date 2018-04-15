Murad accuses PML-N of enmity with Sindh

Sehwan

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has a long history of enmity with Sindh as its ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif right from taking over as prime minister to his ouster never stayed in Sindh to solve the problems of people of the province.

He stated this while addressing 11th death anniversary of his father, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Abdullah Shah observed here at his native village, Wahur Murad Ali Shah of taluka Sehwan on Saturday.

Those who attended the death anniversary included former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani, provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro, Manzoor Wassan, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Taimore Talpur, Saeed Ghani, MPAs Murad Ali Shah, Dr Bahadur Dahri and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah alleged that Nawaz Sharif had never given importance to Sindh and its people in resolving their problems. “It was only lip service he used to make, otherwise his contribution to resolve the problems of people of Sindh is zero,” he said and added during his tenure as prime minister [Nawaz Sharif} worst load-shedding was started in Sindh. — INP