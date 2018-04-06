Muqam welcomes NAB proceedings against him

Peshawar

Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam Thursday welcomed opening of NAB cases against him and assured to provide full cooperation in due course of time to anti corruption watchdog. In a statement issued here, he said that this was not something new for him and recalled that in 1999 when he stepped into politics he faced the same investigations when NAB was newly formed.

He said he was also grilled by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission headed by the then DG Gen (R) Hamid Khan in 2014-15 but nothing proved against him in the cases they investigated.—APP