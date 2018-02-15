Munnu Bhai, Rasa Chughtai, Saqi Farooqi remembered

Zubair Qureshi

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) which once used to be Muqtadara Qaumi Zuban (see how we dwarf our institutions) has revived its lost grandeur with the return of acclaimed poet Iftikhar Arfi as its Director General (once the office was called Chairman of Muqtadara) and off and on we see seminars on thought-provoking subjects or in memory of those who have left lasting imprints on our life and literature.

Wednesday was one such day when senior poets and writers of the twin cities assembled in the NLPD meeting hall and remembered three great intellectuals, poets and writers Munno Bhai, Rasa Chughtai and Saqi Farooqi. These three stars have disappeared from our literary horizon recently leaving behind a rich treasure of literary works. The reference was presided over by eminent literary critic Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik while another senior figure Prof Jalil Aali was the chief guest on the occasion.

Noted poet and critic Ali Muhammad Farshi, critic and poet Harris Khalique, veteran journalist and story writer Fareeda Hafiz, Dr Ravish Nadeem and others also spoke on the occasion and discussed various dimensions of these three personalites’ works and lives.

Porf Fateh Muhammad Malik saw outspokenness and candidness as common characteristic of their works. Never in their lives were they cowed down or feared ruler of the day, said Prof Malik. He told the participants of the reference that he closely observed Munno Bhai as they had been roommates and college friends. Similarly, he said Saqif Farooqi and he remained engaged in correspondence over a long period of time. Iftikhar Arif was of the view that all three of them were role models for the young poets and writers. He said Rasa Chughtai’s poetry was full of creative and critical insight. He also shared memories of the days spent with Saqi Farooqi in London. He was a gifted poet, saif Iftikhar Arif. He referred to his poems like “Khali Boray mai Zakhmi Billa” and “Mastana Heejra” which were considered his representative works. The subjects Saqi Farooqi chose were quite rare but original.

Prof Jalil Aali said Munno Bhai was a patriot to the core. Likewise, Saqi Farooqi’s individuality was the hallmark of his poems. Harris Khalique said Rasa Chughtai and his father were friends and he learned a great deal from his poetry. Fareeda Hafiz said after Bano Qudsia, Munno Bhai’s loss was a great blow for the literary community.

Ali Muhammad Farshi said Rasa Chughtai and Saqi Farooqi carved their own path in the realm of literature. He also highlighted salient features of Munno Bhai’s works.