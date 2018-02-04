Munno Bhai has left for his heavenly abode

REALM of journalism and literature as well as humanity is poorer with the departure few days back for his heavenly abode after protracted illness of Muneer Ahmad Qureshi popularly, affectionately and respectfully better known as Munno Bhai. His meritorious services in these realms will long be remembered and tributes will continue to be paid to him .He had come into this world on February 6, 1933 at Wazirabad, which is known for producing many writers and journalists, and had breathed his last in Lahore on January 19,2018 at the well-spent age of 84 after protected illness.

I had known him since when he was working as Rawalpindi correspondent of Lahore-based daily Imroze and his stories were published with full name of Muneer Ahmad Qureshi. Later on we had kept meeting quite frequently in Lahore as I was working as a journalist with news agencies and had joined Radio Pakistan in late 1970s as Assistant News Editor and Munno Bhai used to be walking or coming or going to TV Station from his Riwaz Garden residence. Hence these few lines as a remembrance and tributes to our beloved Munno Bhai.

Munno Bhai was not only a very valuable asset in the fields of journalism and literature but also an exceptional human being who tried to highlight social and political injustices that have plagued the society as well as the country for many decades and even continuing now through his columns. A highly cultured and charming individual, Munno Bhai had a progressive and liberal outlook of life that was exemplified through his fearless writings against rampant corruption, terrorism, poverty and social degradation. He was a staunch advocate for a free and vibrant Pakistani media that he believed if allowed to exist would aid in eradicating many of the social ills of this country.He was also revered as a brilliant playwright and poet. One of the most popular TV drama aired by PTV Lahore Centre “Sauna Chandi” was written by none else but Munno Bhai.

He possessed a profound awareness of inequality in society and the resultant hardships faced by the common man. A persistent in his Punjabi poems would explain how difficult it was to get justice in this country as the very people responsible for dispensing that justice (police, politicians, judges etc) were themselves criminals working in the system.

A testament to his connection with the have notes was his simplistic way of living. Many journalists who had began their careers with Munno Bhai had taken the oft-travelled and easier route in our imperfect media industry where the privilege to report and publish meaningful stories is misused and abused for financial gains and other personal benefits. True to his ideals, Munno Bhai had done the job like it was meant to be done with honesty and hard work , no flashy cars and huge salaries, just a love for his work that h did from his humble abode in Riwaz Garden, Lahore which I had visited once many years back .

He is a rarity in this day and age , a great loss for the country both as human being and an immensely talented writer who should be looked upon,

Munno Bhai’s nephew Ahmad Bilal on being contacted said that Munno Bhai’s father was a railway employee and as such the family kept moving from one place to another every now and then. Munno Bhai did his graduation from Rawalpindi. As one of the major and pioneering playwrights of PTV, he has to his credit popular plays such as Sauna Chandi, Jhok Sial, Jheel, Dasht, Ashiyana and Ye Kahani Nahin, He had also written long plays for PTV, Gumshuda and Khobsurat being the most popular among them. As a Punjabi language poet he has one anthology to his credit Ajay Qiamay Nayeen Ayee, His column Greebaan was extremely popular among the newspapers readers. He was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 2007.

Veteran journalist and intellectual Hussain Naqi said that Munno Bhai was a journalist of high caliber and had remained very active in trade union. He recalled visiting Munno Bhai at his Sanda residence during the 1971 war and how they used to have sittings with legendary artist Saqlain at his place. Poet and intellectual Mushtaq Soofi said that one could not separate the writings of Munno Bhai from his personality, he was a soul committed to his ideology,

Former PTV producer Rashid Dar who had directed TV serial Sauna Chandi Munno Bhai was a playwright of rare quality. Playwriting Shahid Nadeem remembered Munno Bhai for his participation in many movements such as the journalists campaign against General Ziaul Haq regime, he was a progressive writer who strictly followed his ideology all his life. Former PTV producer Hafeez Tahir said Munno Bhai had taught drama writing to many youngsters and introduced several new artists in his plays.

Another former PTV producer, writer and poet Ayub Khawar termed Platform was Munno Bhai’s best plays, Munno Bhai’s characters always represented common people. Playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed said Munno Bhai had given new vistas to Punjabi language in his poetry. This tribute to mine and everyone else’s Munno Bhai has been delayed somewhat due to my indisposition. But then it is never late to remember and pay tributes to great humane Munno Bhai who will always be living in our hearts for long.

He had worked as honorary Chairman of Sundas Foundation on his own request and treated about 6000 thalesamia suffering children. Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi had given the name of Munno Bhai to Munir Ahmad Qureshi when he had submitted his first nazam to him. He then continued to use this name throughout his life and his column was first published in 1957 “Deed Shaneed” which he had written on the demise of Attiya Faizee the great friend of thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He had started writing drama on urging of Aslam Azhar and first drama he had penned was on 1965 war. His uncle Sharif Kunjahi had attracted him to poetry. There is lot more to write on and about Munno Bhai but for want of space. But tributes will continued to be paid to Munno Bhai from time to time, please.

