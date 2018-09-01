Municipal polls from Oct 1, Panchayat from Nov 8

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor, Satya Pal Malik, has decided that the elections to municipal bodies would be conducted in four phases with polling dates between October 1, 2018 and October 5, 2018 while elections to Panchayats will be conducted in eight phases between November 8 and December 4, 2018.

The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Satya Pal Malik took the decision after extensive deliberations on various aspects and feedback received from the departments including Home, Housing and Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The Chief Electoral Officer of the territory was asked to adjust the schedules keeping in view the polling requirements.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) notified public and the political parties that the final publication of electoral rolls had been made on August 31, 2018 to be used for forthcoming municipal polls.

Public notices were issued for revision of electoral rolls by filing claims and objections for addition, deletion, correction and transposition, as per the notified schedule.—KMS

