Munich security conference

Influential global figures in international security policy gathered at Munich last week discussing a whole range of issues ranging from climate change to security situation in different parts of the world including Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi represented Pakistan at the conference and during a panel discussion titled ‘Update on Afghanistan’ as well as his interactions with world leaders including with US lawmakers, he eloquently reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance on Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

This time around the security moot was held in the backdrop of some positive progress on Afghan peace process. Pakistan in fact played pivotal role in breaking political stalemate in Afghanistan and the FM rightly referred to the support and facilitation extended by Pakistan for direct talks between the US and Taliban in Abu Dhabi and Doha. Pakistan has always supported an Afghan owned and Afghan led peace process and at long last the world community and the US have also endorsed Pakistan’s stance that there is no military but only negotiated settlement of the decades old conflict. As the world was in appreciation of Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, it is regrettable that some enemies of peace, who failed to isolate Pakistan at international level, have again become active and hatched another conspiracy to malign the country.

Pulwama attack and blaming Pakistan for the same was an outrageous and shameful attempt on part of Modi-led government to turn the world opinion against the country. Such unpalatable tactics of Modi Junta have failed in the past and are bound to fail again. Modi might gain some domestic sympathies through such rhetoric against Pakistan in the upcoming elections but the way India orchestrated Mumbai and Samjhota Express episodes is no longer a secret and everybody knows the real story. A German author in his book very clearly exposed the face of India in Mumbai attacks. As India is sticking with its intransigence and state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan should continue to tread the path it is pursuing for peace in neighbouring Afghanistan and to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people at world forums including through conducting successful conferences such as the one held recently at the British Parliament on Kashmir solidarity day. World community, especially influential Capitals, need to rise above any political and economic expediency and call a spade a spade for lasting peace in South Asia region. As International Court of Justice is commencing Kulbushan Yadav case hearing from today, Pakistan should presents the facts and expose the real face of India before the world.

