Muncipal facilities to be provided in Pakistan Quarters, Lasbela, Teen Hatti areas

We would take every possible majors to ensure the disbursement of municipal facilities in pakistan quarters, Lasbela, Teen Hatti and its adjacent areas, Operation against removal of encroachments in these areas would initiate with collaboration of DMC East and KMC, Chairman DMC East Moid Anwar share these views while his visit along with Union Council representatives of UC 17 to review the situation of different areas regarding municipal facilities.

During the visit Chairman gave instructions to the Sindh Solid waste management board officers “perform the work of cleaning and lifting of garbage on daily basis and also paid visit by themselves to monitor the situation of areas regarding cleaning”.

Furthermore he also gave orders to the concerned officers to cover main holes.

Moreover Chairman shared that “Wherever we are visiting issue regarding bad condition of sewerage awaits for us, it is basically the work of KWSB but we cannot say to the citizens that it is not come in our jurisdiction, despite of limited funds we are taking every possible majors to resolve the issues regarding water and sewerage.

He also added that “Union council representatives and officers should visit and inspect the quality of development works by themselves, In case of seen any compromise on quality of development work must play their role for its reliability”.

Later he shared that “We want to provide reliable and long-lasting development projects”.

Other Officers of dmc east and large number of citizens were also present.

