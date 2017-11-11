Mumtaz Bhutto’s SNF merges with PTI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Mumtaz Bhutto on Friday decided to merge his party, the Sindh National Front, with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The merger accord was signed by PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and SNF vice chairman Ameer Bux Bhutto.

Taking to the media regarding the merger, Shah Mehmood Quresh said that his party had been in talks with Mumtaz Bhutto for the past few months.

“The youth of Sindh has welcomed Imran Khan with great valour,” Qureshi said, adding that the merger of the SNF with PTI indicates that the party agrees with PTI’s “national mindset.”

“PTI is also ready for another breakthrough in Sindh before the month of November is over,” Qureshi said, while adding that his party is in contact with a number of political bigwigs from Sindh.

“The people of Sindh are unhappy with the current government,” Ameer Bux Bhutto said while speaking to the media.

“Arif Alvi paid a crutial role in the SNF’s merger with the PTI,” Bhutto said.

“There is a political void in Sindh and a member of the Bhutto family has always filled that void, but that did not happen after Benazir Bhutto’s death because of the shadow of Asif Ali Zardari’s past,” he said while adding that the PTI is the only political party at the moment that is capable of bringing change in the country.

“If people are joining PTI i does not mean that the party has turned into a laundary machine,” Qureshi said.

“We don’t see the coilition between MQM and PSP working out, PTI will give the people of Karachi an alternative to vote for.”

“PTI wants that the political constituencies are determined according to the law,” Qureshi said while adding that only PTI is currently wishing for elections in the country.