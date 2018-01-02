Mumbai fire tragedy

It is shocking that at least 14 people were killed in a fire accident at a pub in Mumbai, India. Given the factors like hectic lifestyle, population and congestion, Mumbai is always prone to accidents and tragedies. India’s Financial City is facing a lot of issues like poor infrastructure, official apathy and corruption. The people in Mumbai are in a fast-paced world and they are accustomed to the unattended issues.

The previous foot-over bridge tragedy in Mumbai is still fresh in mind. The fact is that Mumbai is more of “Occidental Culture” than Indian culture. Incidentally, a similar fire accident has been now reported from New York. True, the business activities, the large number of corporate companies, the showbiz world and the growing population are all adding zing to Mumbai.

But at the same time, the basic things should be protected. In fact, mundane lifestyle, safety norms and strict enforcement of rules will go a long way in making Mumbai more beautiful than now. For this to come true, the authorities should wake up and do the needful now.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

