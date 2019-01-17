Multiple pacts to be signed in Saudi crown prince visit

India has no role in Afghanistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office on Thursday said that multiple contracts are expected to be signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Addressing the weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said dates for the upcoming visit are currently under consideration and will be decided soon.

The spokesperson added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day visit to Qatar from Monday on the invitation of the ruler of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani.

He said during the visit, the Prime Minister will hold meeting with the ruler of Qatar and the prime minister of the country to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also hold talks on the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar.

Referring to the 18-year-old Afghan conflict, the Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan is extending all support for resolution of the conflict. India has no role in Afghanistan, Foreign Office spokesperson said and added that Deputy Assistant to US president Donald Trump, Lisa Curtis’ recent visit to Pakistan was also a part of the Afghan reconciliation process.

“Pakistan has helped the US and Taliban during negotiations,” and that Intra-Afghan dialogue is necessary for resolution of the Afghan conflict.

“Indian forces want to divert attention from Kashmir by engaging in firing on the Working Boundary and Line of Control,” said Faisal while referring to Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Referring to the recent confinement of a Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi, the Foreign Office maintained it was a violation of the Vienna Convention. Both the countries should tackle such matters through dialogue, the spokesperson added.

