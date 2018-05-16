Multinet to automate business processes, modernize user experience

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Multinet Pakistan, one of the country’s premier information and communication solutions provider, has selected Oracle Cloud Applications to help modernize its financial operations, and to help completely automate the key processes in order to free up its staff from routine transactions and focus more on innovative data analysis to support more-informed decision-making.

Prior to selecting Oracle Cloud Applications, Multinet Pakistan was using an on-premise solution, which was not fully scaled to its order management, procurement and inventory management software leading to a more manual approach.

The management at Multinet Pakistan wanted to fully automate the solution to improve internal process efficiency and ensure that users could spend more time analyzing data rather than entering data, while also enabling management to keep track of expenses and available finances.

Multinet Pakistan will be able to make use of a comprehensive, integrated and scalable financial management application to help modernize its financial operations.

They can redefine their operations by completely automating the key processes of order to cash, procurement, inventory management and project management. Oracle ERP Cloud can enable Multinet Pakistan to free up its staff from routine transactions and focus more on innovative data analysis to support more informed decision-making.

“Being a tech savvy organization with technology embedded in its DNA, Multinet Pakistan wanted a more robust, cutting edge and a comprehensive offering to modernize its financial operations and automate order to cash processes. It will not only help us move resources away from routine transactions, but will also help us create a delightful customer experience,” said Adnan Hayat Zaidi, VP Operations Multinet Pakistan. “Additionally, Oracle’s best-in-class ERP and CX applications will help us improve our back-office operations and equip our sales teams with a modern arsenal for enhanced customer management.”

“Organizations around the world are increasingly turning to Oracle for a comprehensive and integrated suite of cloud applications that provide a better user experience and built-in business processes,” said Syed Azam Abidi, “We are happy to support Multinet Pakistan in its quest to modernize finance and its operations by simplifying and automating processes, while also helping them to provide better user experience.”

Multinet Pakistan can create purchase orders from requisitions without manual intervention and automatically leverage negotiated pricing and terms from supplier agreement to improve forecast accuracy with minimal IT resources.

Oracle Fusion Automated Invoice Processing Cloud Service can take scanned images of suppliers’ invoices to create invoices in Oracle Payables Cloud, populate the appropriate fields and then send it to processing, saving time.