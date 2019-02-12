Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 concludes

Sophia Siddiqui

Karachi

President of Pakistan, Chief Minister Sindh, Defence Minister, Minister of Defence Production, Chairman JCSC, three services chief, Ambassadors, defence and naval attaches and number of other guests witnessed spectacular sea manoeuvres and International Fleet Review in the North Arabian Sea. The exercise displayed a resolve of 46 countries under the title “Together for Peace”.

Naval assets including naval ships, helicopters, Special Forces elements and observers from 46 countries participated in the exercise. Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the President was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Senior Naval officers.

The Chief Guest witnessed different operational exercises including firing by ships on pre-deployed targets, underway replenishment between ships and maritime related maneuvers. The Fleet Review also featured an impressive Fly Past by participating aircraft and helicopters followed by Men and Cheership by participating ships. Thereafter, the participating ships formed up in traditional “AMAN Formation” to signify unity and harmony to ensure PEACE in maritime domain.

The President congratulated Pakistan Navy for hosting the mega event and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve for peace and security in the region.

The President appreciated the participation of large number of like-minded Nations and emphasized that AMAN-19 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders. He reiterated the need for strategic cooperation to counter transnational maritime threats and encourage safety, security and stability in the region.

AMAN-19 was conducted in two phases; the harbour phase spanned from 08-10 Feb and the sea phase from 11–12 Feb 19. The harbour phase comprised International Maritime Conference, seminars, table talks, cross ships visits, calls on, International Band Display, Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration, Cultural show and Food Gala. Whereas, the sea phase included practical execution of operational plans and activities finalized during harbour phase and International Fleet Review.

