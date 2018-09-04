Pakistan has become the first country in the world to use multi-spectral imagery through a remote sensing satellite to prepare maps of crop type and acreage, according to renowned scientist and academic Dr Umar Saif, Chairman, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) The technology will be used with a 10-meter resolution through UK Satellite Sentinel 2-A to determine the type and health of crops, moisture in soil and to predict the quantum of production. The use of satellites is advantageous as it can generate a systematic and repetitive coverage of a large area and provide information about the health of the vegetation.

The new multi-spectral technology will be useful in providing a 13-colour imagery to help examine data of various crops including seed quality, growth, disease, area of cultivation, yield, impact on economy and to determine export potential of excess crop. If it helps in market facilitation and stability, cost price, direct issuance of interest-free loans to small farmers by banks then it is welcomed. Despite all this, there is a very serious issue which needs urgent solution. That issue is shortage of agriculture water. The crops can be in danger in the absence of water. Along with solving other agricultural problems, the issue of water should be solved as well.

FIDA ZAMAN

Kech

Share on: WhatsApp