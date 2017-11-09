Multi-rounds of martyr’s funeral held in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, amid complete shutdown in most parts of Pulwama district, thousands of people thronged Drabgam area of Lassipora to attend the funeral of a martyred youth, Waseem Ganai.

Waseem was martyred along with two associates by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Aglar area of Pulwama on Monday night.

Despite an internet gag in Pulwama district, thousands of people assembled in Drabgam village soon after the news of Waseem’s killing spread.

Multiple rounds of funerals were held for Waseem before he was buried at his ancestral graveyard in the village. Waseem was given gun salute by several armed youth at the funeral while thousands of people raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in many parts of Pulwama, including in the main town, Rajpora, Kakapora, Lassipora and other areas to mourn the killing of the youth. All the shops and other business establishments remained shut with little public transport on the roads. Some youth pelted stones at an army camp in Yaar area of Pulwama. The authorities have snapped internet and mobile services in the district since Monday evening.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen while paying tributes to the three martyrs in her statement in Srinagar said that Kashmiri youth were offering sacrifices against the forced and illegal military occupation of India over Jammu and Kashmir.

JKLF-R Patron, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, and Peoples Freedom League General Secretary, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, in their separate statements also paid tributes the martyred youth.—KMS