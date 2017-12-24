Multi-purpose sport ground inaugurated at Sector G-5

City Reporter

Citizens of Islamabad and private sector should step up to play their practical role in the development of the city and provision of modern facilities as these facilities are the assets of the citizens.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of multi-purpose sport ground here at Sector G-5. Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is taking all out measures for the development of Islamabad and the project of civic facilities. The importance of civil society has increased due to its joint coordinated efforts in the rapidly development activities in the world. He said that parks, green belts, playgrounds in Islamabad and other civic facilities are being upgraded under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He said that Islamabad is the city of every citizen therefore, every citizen should come forward to play his due role in the up-gradation of these facilities and its monitoring.

He said that MCI has invited applications in the print media from private sector for up-gradation of civic facilities, adding that it is highly commendable and encouraging that private sector under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is playing due role in the development and beautification of Islamabad. He said that MCI is working on a comprehensive plan of up-gradation and further improvement of parks and establishment of new parks and grounds in the city to expose the talented sportsmen in Islamabad.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that this perception is absolutely wrong that the playgrounds upgraded under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) would be operation on commercial basis. He added that every citizens of Islamabad have the right on the playgrounds upgraded under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the cost of millions of rupees and all citizens of the city can use these playgrounds. He said that he has already directed the concerned formations for provision of online facility for the citizens for using these playgrounds.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that special focus is being given to add new recreational facilities in the Lake View Park and proper sanitation system. He said that under the up-gradation plan, work on installation of modern light system would be started in Lake View Park at the cost of Rs.3.00 million. The formal approval has been sought in this regard, while installation work will start during the next month.