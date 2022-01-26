Multi-layered restrictions put in place

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the entire Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region have been converted into a military garrison amid imposition of curfew-like restrictions in the name of security on the eve of India’s Republic Day, tomor-row.

According to Kashmir Media Service, people are forced to stop at check-posts, mushroomed in every nook and corner of the territory, and subjected to vigorous frisking and checking. Forces have been deployed in massive numbers around the venues of the January 26 functions across the Valley. —INP