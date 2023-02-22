Pakistan Super League (PSL) will continue to go full tilt tonight with Multan Sultans hosting the Karachi Kings.

Sultans currently sit on top of the PSL 8 league table with the Kings occupying the last playoff spot at number 4 courtesy of a massive win over Lahore Qalandars in their previous game.

Here is all you need to know ahead of what could be a pivotal contest in the grand scheme of things.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings head-to-head:

Surprisingly, the Kings lead the two teams’ head-to-head record with 5 games to 4. Multan, however, has won the last three contests between the two sides.

When and Where will the match take place?

Multan Cricket Stadium will host the contest at 6:00 PM (PKT).

Tonight’s match will conclude the Multan leg of PSL season 8.

Players to watch:

The usual suspects Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw will be the key players with the bat for the Sultans especially with Mohammed Amir set to miss the game.

Usama Mir and Ihsanullah will likely be their key bowlers for wickets in the opening and middle overs which could shape the game’s outcome.

For Karachi, Matthew Wade and James Vince will be vital at the top while Imad Wasim will look to continue his excellent form with the bat.

Without Amir in their bowling lineup, Karachi may have to rely solely on its batting strength to win this game.

Form:

Multan has rediscovered its footing after losing the opening game to Qalandars and is on a 3-game win streak coming into the contest.

They have also won three games on the trot against the Kings and will look to keep that streak going tonight.

Karachi, meanwhile, is coming off its only win of season 8 against Qalandars which should boost its confidence.

The Imad Wasim-led side cannot afford any more major hiccups if it wants to make the playoffs.

How to watch Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

For all things PSL visit here. For more on Multan Sultans visit here and for Karachi Kings visit here.