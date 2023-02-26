Pakistan Super League season 8 will resume after a one-day break with Karachi Kings taking on Multan Sultans in an all-important fixture.

The fixture is crucial for the Kings who could theoretically bid their chances of qualifying for the playoffs goodbye with another loss to the table-leading Sultans.

Here is all you need to know ahead of what could be a pivotal game.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings head-to-head:

The rivalry is evenly poised at 5 games to 5 but the Sultans are on a streak of 4 consecutive wins against today’s opponents including being 1-0 in PSL 8.

When and Where will the match take place?

National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi will host the contest at 2:00 PM (PKT).

Players to watch:

The usual suspects will be crucial for each time.

Mohammad Rizwan leads the PSL 8 scoring charts followed by his teammate Rilee Rossouw and both will once again look to play pivotal roles in their team’s success.

Khushdil Shah, who had a brilliant game with the ball when these two sides met in Multan, and Usama Mir could prove vital with the ball.

For Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim and James Vince will look to repeat their heroics from the last game while they will need someone to pick up the slack with the ball as Mohammad Amir is likely to miss a second-straight game.

Form:

The Sultans will come into the contest on the back of a four-game win streak. Mohammad Rizwan’s side barely managed to beat the Kings by three runs but looks likely to add another win in their 6th game.

Kings, meanwhile, have won just one of their five matches this season but have been competitive which should give them some hope of pulling off a win. A loss today will significantly reduce their chances of making it to the business round of the competition.

How to watch Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

For all things PSL visit here. For more on Multan Sultans visit here For more on Karachi Kings visit here.