Multan Sultans have suffered another blow to their aspirations of retaking the Pakistan Super League (PSL) crown as their star pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out for the remainder of season 8.

The 24-year-old reportedly injured his index finger during his team’s first game against the Lahore Qalandars which the Sultans lost by just a single run.

Dahani himself had an underwhelming night with the ball, taking 1 wicket for 40 runs during his four overs. But the right-arm pacer has become a regular in the Sultans’ team after bursting onto the scene with the same franchise going on to take 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his career.

According to reports, Muhammad Ilyas will replace Dahani for PSL 8.

Ilyas, a right-arm fast bowler himself, previously suited up for Multan in season 5 of PSL as well.

The 23-year-old has 58 wickets in 51 T20 innings to his name and will be a like-for-like replacement in the team.

Sultans were also considering West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite as Dahani’s replacement before settling on a local name.

Mohammad Rizwan’s team will be hoping to bounce back immediately from their opening-day loss to the defending champions when they take on Quetta Gladiators tonight at the Multan Cricket Stadium.